Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo's Son 'plays Better' Than Him, Claims Mother

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most successful as well as accomplished footballers of this generation and is still going strong at 36. Lately, Ronaldo has also created a tremendous impact during his second coming to Manchester United at the twilight of his career where he has scored in all three matches that he has played for the club so far.

Now, Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has exuded confidence in her eldest grandchild Cristiano Ronaldo Jr by saying that he plays 'better' than his iconic father.

Cristiano Ronaldo mother on her grandson's football skills

"At his age, he plays better than Ronaldo. At that age, Ronaldo didn't have a coach but today Ronaldo is his son's teacher", said Dolores Aveiro as quoted by ESPN.

"He's already saying 'Dad, when we move to Lisbon I want to play for Sporting', she added.

"Now he's starting out at Manchester [United]. Seeing the two of them together at Sporting was my dream, it would be spectacular", the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's mother further added.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr: Is Cristiano Ronaldo son following in his father's footsteps?

The 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winner's son Cristianinho Ronaldo Jr is the eldest of the four children and is keenly following his megastar father's footsteps. He is currently 11 years old.

It has been learned that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr was associated with Juventus academy for two years and he is now with the Manchester United Academy where is being trained by his father.

Cristiano Ronaldo played 31 matches for the Portuguese club, Sporting CP before moving to Manchester United in 2003. During his stint with the club, he also scored five goals for the team. It’s been 18 years since he left the club, and his mother Aveiro is eager to see him play club football in Portugal again. As far as Cristianinho's career is concerned, at 11-years of age, he isn’t ready yet for the spotlight to be on him. As revealed by Aveiro, the kid sees himself playing for Sporting in the future, however, the kid is yet to decide, whether he wants to follow his father’s footsteps or decides to pave his own path.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has already scored four goals in three matches for Manchester United since his return to the club from Juventus in the summer transfer window. He scored a brace on his second debut for the club during his Premier League return and made United win against New Castle. Courtesy of Ronaldo's brace and goals by Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard, United won the match 4-1 on September 11. They are now set to face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup third-round clash on September 23.