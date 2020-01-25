Manchester United's Stressed Out Managers: Before And After Photos Revealed

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been on the receiving end in recent times due to his team’s dismal form this season. Despite the club backing the Norwegian International, many fear a mid-season sacking of the manager by the club management. It certainly seems that it is not easy to manage United and 'Before And After' photos of United managers prove the same.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves Mancunian melancholy in his wake as Manchester United nosedive

Premier League: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks a tired man

💬 A word from Ole ahead of tonight's #MUAcademy U18s game v Norwich in the #FAYouthCup.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/2YHC6ZEGCD — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 21, 2020

Manchester United have aged this man 20 years in 16 months. #solskjaer pic.twitter.com/goy35ty2fE — Gerry C76 (@GerryC76) January 23, 2020

After Manchester United’s recent defeat against Burnley, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked like a tired man. Though the manager was all smiles at the press conference that followed, his face in the past revealed a different story. His photos in his initial days at the club and his images now prove that it takes a massive toll on any person who is in charge of United.

Also Read | Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Ashley Young's move to Inter Milan

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho could not escape the pressure at Old Trafford

David Moyes before he took the Man United job & when he was sacked. He's aged 10 years in 10 months. pic.twitter.com/bFx7qnAEwO — MMA ARMY (@MMAArmy) April 22, 2014

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the only one to suffer. Various former managers of the club seemed to have suffered due to the pressure while being at the club. David Moyes, who took over the reins from Sir Alex Ferguson, looked bright-eyed on his first day at the job, but could not escape the pressure of fulfilling the demands of the Premier League giants.

Louis van Gaal looks like he has aged over the past 2 seasons! pic.twitter.com/eiTUmN2b5O — Mike Rotheram (@mikerotheram) December 26, 2015

Also Read | Jose Mourinho mocks Manchester United amid Bruno Fernandes transfer saga: Watch

Louis van Gaal was appointed as the club’s manager after the departure of David Moyes in 2014. He could not last more than two years at Old Trafford, and was sacked when the manager was 64, but looked older than his age. Van Gaal’s successor Jose Mourinho looked all set to dominate the Premier League when he arrived at the club in 2016. However, within three years, the job’s demand took a toll at the Portuguese tactician.

No job has aged Jose Mourinho as much as the Manchester United job.



I used to think Real Madrid (2010-2013) did him, until United.



Mourinho looks like a lion ostracized from his pride, nowadays. pic.twitter.com/7WbbF0ti7b — Demola Aliyu Adeniran (@Demurleigh) December 17, 2018

Also Read | Manchester United vs Tottenham: What to expect from Jose Mourinho's Old Trafford return