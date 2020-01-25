The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Manchester United's Stressed Out Managers: Before And After Photos Revealed

Football News

Before and after photos of present and former Manchester United managers reveal the pressure that individuals face while being at the helm at Old Trafford.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been on the receiving end in recent times due to his team’s dismal form this season. Despite the club backing the Norwegian International, many fear a mid-season sacking of the manager by the club management. It certainly seems that it is not easy to manage United and 'Before And After' photos of United managers prove the same.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves Mancunian melancholy in his wake as Manchester United nosedive

Premier League: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks a tired man

After Manchester United’s recent defeat against Burnley, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked like a tired man. Though the manager was all smiles at the press conference that followed, his face in the past revealed a different story. His photos in his initial days at the club and his images now prove that it takes a massive toll on any person who is in charge of United.

Also Read | Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Ashley Young's move to Inter Milan

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho could not escape the pressure at Old Trafford

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the only one to suffer. Various former managers of the club seemed to have suffered due to the pressure while being at the club. David Moyes, who took over the reins from Sir Alex Ferguson, looked bright-eyed on his first day at the job, but could not escape the pressure of fulfilling the demands of the Premier League giants.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho mocks Manchester United amid Bruno Fernandes transfer saga: Watch

Louis van Gaal was appointed as the club’s manager after the departure of David Moyes in 2014. He could not last more than two years at Old Trafford, and was sacked when the manager was 64, but looked older than his age. Van Gaal’s successor Jose Mourinho looked all set to dominate the Premier League when he arrived at the club in 2016. However, within three years, the job’s demand took a toll at the Portuguese tactician.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Tottenham: What to expect from Jose Mourinho's Old Trafford return

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP CHALLENGES BJP TO ARREST IMAM
NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS MAHA GOVT
MOVED BY THE WARMTH: BRAZIL PREZ
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS BHIMA-KOREGAON
RAVI SHASTRI'S STATEMENT ON PANT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA