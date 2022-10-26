Manchester United Suffer Huge Blow As Raphael Varane Ruled Out Until FIFA World Cup

Premier League giants Manchester United have suffered a massive blow as star defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out until the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag gave the injury update while giving the team news ahead of the side's UEFA Europa League clash against FC Sheriff.

Raphael Varane ruled out until FIFA World Cup

While speaking to reporters ahead of Manchester United's clash against FC Sheriff, manager Erik ten Hag said, "Rapha Varane isn't in the squad. He will be out, certainly until the World Cup so he will not play in this block [of games] for Man United." It remains to be seen if the 29-year-old would play for France, with the Dutch coach giving no confirmation about the same. "I think so, but the prognosis we have to wait. We have to see how it develops, and how the rehab will develop," explained Ten Hag.

With Varane sidelined for Manchester United, captain Harry Maguire is likely to be given another opportunity after returning from injury. The English defender saw himself falling down the pecking order after some poor performances at the start of the season, and a subsequent injury further delayed his return to the squad. With the likes of Lisandro Martínez impressing from the get-go, Ten Hag chose to stick with the Argentian international.

Speaking of whether Maguire and some others will be given an opportunity against Sheriff, the Dutch coach added in his press conference, "Harry, Donny and Aaron are all in training and preparing for Thursday's game. After training [on Wednesday] I will make a decision."

Ten Hag gives vital update on Maguire's future

With Harry Maguire the designated club captain, there has been a huge amount of focus on the England international's future at the club. Speaking of the 29-year-old, Erik ten Hag said, "He always will play an important role. He was injured. I'm happy he is on the way back so now he has to get back into games. I understand the interest (about his game time in England) but we especially look at Manchester United. We have to get the right results and performances, so that is the main objective I have."