Manchester United Table Bid For Cristiano Ronaldo As Man City Fall Out Of Race: Report

After a dramatic turn of events in the last 24 hours, Manchester United suddenly appear as the favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

After a dramatic turn of events in the last 24 hours, Manchester United suddenly appear as the favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. For the past day, reports suggested that Ronaldo had agreed on personal terms with Manchester City, with the two clubs yet to agree on a transfer fee. However, the latest reports claim that the Citizens are completely out of the race as Manchester United have made a first bid for the Portuguese international.

Manchester United make the first bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have made the first official bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. He adds that the comeback is at its 'final stages' as Ronaldo is keen on joining the Red Devils. As for Manchester City, Fabrizio insists that they are out of the race as there was neither an agreement on personal terms nor a fee with Juventus. His latest Tweets can be seen below.

 

