Manchester United Takeover: Thomas Zilliacus Slams Glazers As He Pulls Out Of The Race

Finnish batsman Thomas Zilliacus slams the Glazers as he pulled out of Manchester United's takeover race. United's potential sale has seen a number of people with the likes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani have been linked. According to reports, there will be a third round of bidding as the takeover is expected to enter its final stages.

Thomas Zilliacus pulls out of Manchester United takeover race

Zilliacus had been a staunch critic of United's current owner since the time he had officially lodged a bid. He owns the Mobile FutureWorks which is believed to be his main source of income as things stand. In a vast statement, he refused to take part in the third round bidding as he alleged the Glazers are trying to generate maximum profit from the sale.

Thomas Zilliacus further opened up on the matter and said:

I have declined participation in a third bidding round for United. The bidding is turning into a farce, with Glazers giving no respect to the club. The delays will make it very difficult for any new owner to build a winning team for next season. — Thomas Zilliacus (@TZilliacus) April 12, 2023

“Jim Ratcliffe, Sheikh Jassim and myself all were ready to negotiate a deal to buy United. Instead, Glazers chose to start a new round. I will not participate in a farce set up to maximise the profit for the sellers at the expense of Manchester United.”

He further added, “I hope whoever buys United understands how to engage fans. For another top football club my company has built services that bring in 400 USD (£319.95) per year per participating fan. United's total revenue in 2022 was 709 million USD (£567m). That can be doubled.”



Manchester United are set to face Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals on April 13, 2023.