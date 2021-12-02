Manchester United Team News: Harry Maguire Boost For Carrick Ahead Of Big Arsenal Clash

As Manchester United prepare to take on Arsenal in a high voltage Premier League clash, caretaker manager Michael Carrick has been handed an injury boost regarding the availability of Harry Maguire. Manchester United come into this game after playing out a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in their last Premier League outing.

Manchester United Team News: Harry Maguire set to make comeback

In a team news update by the Red Devils before the Manchester United vs Arsenal match, Harry Maguire returns from a one-match ban despite Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof forming a solid partnership during Manchester United draw against Chelsea.

Left-back Luke Shaw has been treated carefully after suffering a couple of head injuries. He missed the matches against Villarreal and Chelsea. Apart from Maguire and Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani have also been on the sidelines due to injuries, and are not available to face the Gunners.

Michael Carrick while talking to the press said, "There are always niggles at this time of year, playing a lot of games. There are always players you're waiting on a little bit, to an extent. Obviously, Harry is coming back into the squad after his suspension but we'll see who is fit and available for tomorrow [Thursday]."

Manchester United vs Arsenal preview

Arsenal are currently plaed 5th in the Premier League table and have shown tremendous improvement after a poor start to their campaign. The Gunners beat Newcastle United 2-0 in their previous game and will need to work hard to replicate that result on Thursday. A win against Manchester United will see them overtake West Ham in the premier League points table.

Manchester United are in eighth place in the Premier League points table and recently held Chelsea to a commendable 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Carrick will continue to be in charge for the Arsenal clash, with newly-appointed interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s arrival slightly delayed due to him not yet obtaining a work visa. A win will see the Red Devils come back in contention for the Champions League qualifying spots. This is an exciting contest to watch for sure.