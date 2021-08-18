Manchester United To Modernize Disability, Media & Changing Rooms At Old Trafford

Premier League giants Manchester United have modernized their disability, media, and changing rooms as a part of the £20m revamp project at Old Trafford. After housing the away teams at a temporary location due to the COVID protocols in the 2020-21 season, the team have now enlarged their home changing rooms. The away teams will be housed at a new and bigger changing room on the other side of the player tunnel as a part of the project. Meanwhile, the media facilities have also been upgraded and will be housed in the tunnel area for the post-match presentation.

£20m revamp project

As a part of the revamp, United have painted and cleaned the stands and cantilever girders. The pitch has also been relaid and new floodlights have been installed across the stadium. In addition to this, the barrier seating has also been installed in the J Stand. The new disability facilities at the stadium include the red and black concourse at the back of the Stretford End and in the other parts of the ground. The disability facilities are due to be opened soon.

Talking about the team's long-term goals, Manchester United’s co-chairman Joel Glazer said, “Old Trafford is at the heart of Manchester United and while we have spent over £100m over the last 10 years on infrastructure projects, we will now accelerate the process of planning much more significant investment and upgrades to the stadium”.

Sharing his thoughts on the team’s future plans, Glazer in the Fans Forum in June said, “I do want to stress that these projects take time to plan and get right. But, rest assured, we will consult with supporters throughout the process to end up with a result we can all be proud of. The same goes for our training ground. Preliminary and exploratory planning work is already underway and there will be significant funding available to further enhance our facilities and ensure they remain world-class.”

In their season opener in the Premier League 2021, Manchester United defeated Leeds United 5-1 in a thrilling match on August 14. With this win, Manchester United won their opening Premier League game of a season for the 20th time, becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to hit the milestone.

(Image Source- manchester united- Instagram)