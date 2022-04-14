Manchester United To Redevelop Old Trafford, Appoints Team To Create Stadium Masterplan

Manchester United have confirmed plans to redevelop the iconic Old Trafford stadium. The Theatre of Dreams is the largest club football stadium in the United Kingdom with a capacity of 74,140 seats but the management is looking to develop it to incorporate modern technology and make it on par with modern international stadiums like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United has appointed a team of leading consultants to begin work on creating a masterplan for the redevelopment of Old Trafford. The team will be led by Legends International and Populous, both of which have a wealth of stadium development experience from across the globe.

Work will begin immediately on developing options for Old Trafford and studying their feasibility, with the aim of significantly enhancing the fan experience.

Fans will be at the heart of the process, starting with a meeting between the consultants and the Manchester United Fans’ Advisory Board later this month.

A similar process is already under way in relation to the club’s training facilities, with KSS appointed to develop a masterplan for an expanded, state-of-the-art facility for the Men’s, Women’s and Academy teams.