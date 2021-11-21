Manchester United To Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Humiliating Watford Defeat

Manchester United board held an emergency meeting after the club's humiliating defeat to Watford on Saturday. According to reports, the emergency meeting was held to decide the future of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, under whose leadership the club lost not one but all of its last five Premier League matches. Reports suggest that the board has decided to sack Solskjaer due to United's poor show in the 2021-22 season. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who is a football transfer expert, also confirmed the reports and said the decision will be made public after approval from United owner, Joel Glazer.

According to reports, the task to find a new manager for United will now lie with the club's director, Richard Arnold. Former French footballer Zinedine Zidane is one of the candidates United will be looking at to replace Solskjaer. The former Real Madrid coach, who has won three consecutive Champions League titles and also boasts two La Liga titles, has been sitting without a job since last summer after he left Real Madrid for the second time.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer said after the match that he still believes they can bring United back to the winning ways.

"I always have belief in myself but, of course, at the moment it’s a difficult time for us. I can trust every single one out there to give what they have, the staff are fantastic but the results at the moment, are difficult, of course. Yeah, I believe we can turn this around," Solskjaer said at the post-match press conference.

The Norwegian was even spotted apologizing to fans at full-time.

The Harry Maguire-led side went down 4-1 against Watford in what was United's first match after a brief international break. Donny van de Beek was the sole goal scorer for the United as he managed to insert one soon after the half-time break. The matter became worse for United after they were reduced to just 10 men. Maguire was shown a red card by the referee in the 69th minute for taking down the opposition midfielder in a clumsy challenge. United have now slipped to the seventh position in the points table with five losses in 12 matches.

Image: FabrizioRomano/Twitter