Manchester United Transfer News: €90million Jadon Sancho Bid Prepared Ahead Of Euro 2020

Recent Manchester United transfer news has rumoured the Red Devils to weigh up a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. The 13-time Premier League winners are expected to reignite their interest in the Englishman in the upcoming summer transfer window as Man United are reported to be on the lookout for an attacker and have narrowed down the 21-year-old winger as their top priority target.

Jadon Sancho Manchester United news: Red Devils to make a move for Jadon Sancho?

According to reports from Daily Star and Jadon Sancho transfer news, the 21-year-old winger has been linked with a return to Manchester as Ole Gunnar Solkskjaer's team look to boast their attacking department by signing Sancho ahead of the Euro 2020.

Manchester United failed to acquire the English star's services last year as Borussia Dortmund kept the Jadon Sancho price tag around £108m last season. The Red Devils who were rumoured to have placed a £91m bid last season for the English international saw their offer rejected by Dortmund.

However, last month, Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc added fuel to fire in the Jadon Sancho transfer news by commenting how the club has a 'gentleman's agreement' which will allow the Englishman to leave them at the end of the ongoing season.

Borussia Dortmund will be open to sell Sancho in the summer if the ‘right bid’ will arrive, after one year ago he was one step away from joining #MUFC. 🚨



BVB will be asking less than €120m to let Sancho leave this year - but... no late bids at the end of the window. 🟡⚫️ #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2021

The German outfit is now reportedly interested in selling the former Manchester City player and the Bundesliga team will also slash the player's price. Man United who have always had an interest in signing Sancho are also rumoured to have placed a €90million bid as they look to sign the prolific striker before Euro 2020 kicks off.

Jadon Sancho stats

Jadon Sancho has been in excellent form in the last three years with the 21-year-old putting out consistent performances for Borussia Dortmund. He has managed to rack up 30+ goal contributions in his last three seasons for the German outfit and has also been a vital cog in the English national team's setup. With 14 goals and 18 assists from 35 games this season, the English attacker keeps getting better which has led to Man United reportedly placing a €90million bid opening offer before Dortmund.

Euro 2020 date

The much-awaited Euro 2020 is scheduled to kickstart on June 11 and will be played for a month as the tournament finals are set to be played on July 11, 2021. The European competition will consist of 24 teams divided into six groups consisting of 4 teams each with group stages followed up by the knockout rounds. Let's have a look at the groups for the upcoming tournament.

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary