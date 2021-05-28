Manchester United Transfer News: Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane On The Cards Among Others

After a disappointing trophyless 2020/21 season, Manchester United and their boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are already looking for options to bolster their squad for the next season. The Red Devils squandered their opportunity to win a second Europa League title when they lost to LaLiga side Villarreal this past week. As per the Manchester United transfer news, Solskjaer's men are hoping to sign the quartet of Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Pau Torres this summer.

Manchester United transfer news: Is Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United on the cards?

Manchester United have been linked to Jadon Sancho for a while and also failed to acquire the English star's services last season. The Red Devils were rumoured to have placed a £91m bid last season, but Borussia Dortmund had kept his price tag around £108m. However, acquiring Sancho this season may prove to be too costly as well with United having priced the total deal for the English international at close to €250m last summer, including wages and an agent fee.

Manchester United transfer news: Harry Kane transfer latest

Following a frustrating Premier League campaign with Tottenham, Harry Kane shook the Premier League transfer market when he reportedly demanded an exit from the London outfit. Kane reportedly wanted to move to a club where he could fulfil his dream of winning trophies and scoring a number of goals. As soon as Kane was available, several top Premier League clubs including the likes of Chelsea and both Manchester clubs reported interest immediately.

However, Kane's hefty price tag could sway away some clubs. As per the Harry Kane transfer latest, Tottenham are demanding £150 million to prise Kane from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. While Manchester United have long been linked with a move for Kane, Edinson Cavani's contract extension with the club may mean that Solskjaer's side may no longer be interested in the star striker.

Manchester United transfer news: Will the Red Devils sign Pau Torres and Declan Rice this summer?

As per reports, West Ham could demand as much as £100m for Declan Rice as they have no plans to sell their club captain. Meanwhile, Villarreal's Pau Torres is priced at about €30m according to reports in Spain. Considering the staggering transfer fees of the players it is fair to say that Manchester United are unlikely to sign the quartet of players. The most likely transfer to take place in the summer is a Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United whereas the most unlikely is Kane's move.