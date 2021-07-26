Manchester United Transfer News: Real Madrid's Raphael Varane Signing Nears Completion

Premier League giants Manchester United reportedly have edged closer to a full agreement in principle on personal terms with Raphael Varane's representatives. Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are yet to agree on a transfer fee for the Real Madrid centre half, they are still confident that a deal can be struck. It is believed that the 28-year old French international is also interested in the move.

Manchester United transfer news: Raphael Varane deal nears completion

According to reports from The MEN in March, Real Madrid were prepared to sell Raphael Varane to Manchester United in order to cash in for the French international, who is out of contract next year. The Red Devils have reportedly been working on a £50million deal for Varane for more than a month, having expressed their desire in the centre half midway through last season. Moreover, it is also believed that Varane has studied United's defending from last season when they conceded 18 goals from set-pieces.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer to stay at Manchester United until 2024

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed a contract extension with the Red Devils to extend his stay at Old Trafford until 2024 at least. The news came a day after United confirmed the £72.9 million signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract until 2026.

Solskjaer revealed his delight to sign a contract extension with his boyhood club Manchester United. The Norwegian manager said, "Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success." The addition of Raphael Varane to United's squad could boost the experience in their squad and also provide a much stronger partnership at the back with Harry Maguire.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer also praised his team's efforts and mentioned his goals for the club's future. "I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons. I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started," added Solskjaer.