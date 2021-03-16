Manchester United Transfer News: This French Star Lined Up As Replacement If Pogba Leaves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have often been in the limelight as Manchester United transfer news keeping on linking them with numerous players all throughout the season. In the latest news, the Red Devils are rumored to join in the race for Eduardo Camavinga as they prepare for the next season possibly without Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba transfer: Frenchmen to leave the Red Devils?

Paul Pogba who was a part of Man United rejoined the English outfit in the summer transfer window of 2016 as he agreed to move from Juventus for a record fee of £90million. However, he has been a shadow of himself since then and has struggled to perform at a consistent level over the last few years.

The World Cup winner has also been in the news for his comments where the Frenchman has admitted that he wants to play for Real Madrid. Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has also often been seen starting off rumors and dropping hints which have made the future of the Man United star very uncertain. Once rumored to sign the new contract and continue playing for the Red Devils, it was reported that Pogba staying at Manchester United was a possibility.

However, the tides have turned around with the Frenchman now reported keen to ignore a new contract and seek a future away from Old Trafford. The 28-year-old midfielder is now being linked with a move back to Juventus while clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also being linked to being in contention for the signature of the Frenchman next season.

Manchester United news: Eduardo Camavinga to Manchester United?

With Paul Pogba’s future uncertain, Manchester United are expecting a potential departure of the Frenchman and have already started to shortlist transfer targets who can replace the World cup winner. It is rumored that Manchester United have identified Eduardo Camavinga as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba with AS English reporting United's interest in the fellow midfielder.

The French international is amongst one of the most-watched upon talents in world football right now as the young midfielder has often been in the limit since making his senior team debut with Rennes’ Breaking into the first team at the young age of 16, Eduardo Camavinga has been a constant feature for Reenes and shares similar characteristics to Paul Pogba making him an ideal replacement.

Eduardo Camavinga only has a year left on his current contract with Rennes which resulted in many clubs keeping tabs on him. The talented midfielder has a few of the biggest clubs in Europe like Chelsea and Real Madrid tracking him. Rennes will be looking to sell off one of their most prized assets at the end of this ongoing season rather than seeing him leave on a free transfer next year. It is being reported that the French outfit is expected to demand a figure of around £50million for the 18-year-old who has scored a goal for Les Belus,