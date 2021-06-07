Manchester United Transfer News: Trippier Tells England Pals He's Returning To The PL

LaLiga winner Kieran Trippier is keen on returning to England and a move to Old Trafford could be a real possibility this summer as per Manchester United transfer news. The Red Devils are keen on adding competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and the former Spurs full-back has been identified as an attainable target dispute two successful seasons with Atletico Madrid. A Kieran Trippier Manchester United transfer would add further quality to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side as they look to compete for the Premier League title next season.

Kieran Trippier transfer update: Atleti star tells England teammates he wants Man United move

Kieran Trippier is hoping to return closer to home and a move to Manchester United would achieve that this summer as per reports. The 30-year-old, who hails from Greater Manchester, is one of the Red Devils' summer targets and a fee in the region of £15million to £20m should be enough to convince Atletico to do business. Trippier spent his youth in Manchester City’s academy but left the club for Burnley, after a successful loan spell, without having made a first-team appearance. Tottenham swooped in to sign him from Burnley in 2015 and he was part of Mauricio Pochettino's side that reached the Champions League final in 2019.

Trippier has told his England team-mates that he is open to leaving Spain and joining #mufc. [mirror] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 7, 2021

Trippier's contract at Atletico Madrid expires in 2023 but has let his England teammates slip that he wants a move to Manchester United. The 30-year-old is part of the England squad Euro 2020, which houses four Manchester United stars in Dean Henderson, captain Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford. The squad also has fellow Red Devils targets in Jadon Sancho and former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane.

The club know that some opponents leave space for Aaron Wan-Bissaka for players to pass the ball to him. United believe it would happen less often with Trippier [@AndyMitten] pic.twitter.com/inheKVNJSl — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 1, 2021

Solskjaer has previously hinted that the Manchester United squad need more quality signings if they have to close the gap on Manchester City. The Red Devils finished as best of the rest in the Premier League, but still ended the campaign 12 points behind, and will face further competition next season from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City. Reports suggested that Trippier was close to moving to Old Trafford in January, but his 10-game ban due to betting irregularities saw the move being shot down.

Kieran Trippier stats

Since making his professional debut at Burnley, Kieran Trippier has made more than 400 games across all competitions. He spent four seasons with Tottenham where he reached the Champions League final, before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2019. In Madrid, the 30-year-old lifted his first major honour, lifting the LaLiga this season. Trippier finished with six assists this season and will add more strength to Man United's attack, something which Aaron Wan-Bissaka has failed to do so.

(Image Courtesy: Kieran Trippier Instagram)