Manchester United Vs Barcelona Highlights: Man Utd Knock Down Barcelona From Europa League

Following a first half trail, Manchester United came all guns blazing in the second half. Fred and Antony scored on two occassions- in 47th and in 73rd, respectively- to power United to a 2-1 victory over FC Barcelona. The victory means Man U have secured their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.
The visitors take the lead as Robert Lewandowski converted from the spot at the stroke of 18 minutes.
Xavi named his Barcelona lineup as both Sergio Busquets and Alex Balde start against Manchester United.
Barcelona starting lineup: ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde, de Jong, Busquets, Kessie, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Roberto.
Antony starts on the bench as Jadon Sancho gets the nod over Antony. Manchester United starting lineup : De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Sancho, B.Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst
