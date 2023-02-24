Last Updated:

Manchester United Vs Barcelona Highlights: Man Utd Knock Down Barcelona From Europa League

Manchester United is set to host Barcelona in a Europa League playoff at Old Trafford. The last match ended 2-2 and the onus will be on the home side to put their side through paces on their home turf. The match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Manchester United vs Barcelona

Image: AP

07:59 IST, February 24th 2023
Glory Glory Manchester United!

Following a first half trail, Manchester United came all guns blazing in the second half. Fred and Antony scored on two occassions- in 47th and in 73rd, respectively- to power United to a 2-1 victory over FC Barcelona. The victory means Man U have secured their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

02:07 IST, February 24th 2023
Barcelona takes the lead as Lewandowski converted from the spot; Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona

The visitors take the lead as Robert Lewandowski converted from the spot at the stroke of 18 minutes.

00:43 IST, February 24th 2023
Alex Balde gets the nod for Barcelona

Xavi named his Barcelona lineup as both Sergio Busquets and Alex Balde start against Manchester United.

Barcelona starting lineup: ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde, de Jong, Busquets, Kessie, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Roberto.

 

00:43 IST, February 24th 2023
Manchester United lineup announced as Jadon Sancho preferred over Antony

Antony starts on the bench as Jadon Sancho gets the nod over Antony. Manchester United starting lineup : De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Sancho, B.Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

 

