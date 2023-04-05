Manchester United will aim to return to winnings ways when they host Brentford at Old Trafford. The Red Devils haven't managed to scrap out a win in their last three Premier League matches and a win against the Bees would certainly boost their top-four hopes. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

United have slipped out of the Premier League top four although they have played two matches less than Tottenham Hotspur. Man Utd certainly will not be willing to offer space to their top four rivals. Brentford have had a jubilant season so far as they have defied the odds by cementing their place in the top half of the table.

Premier League: Man Utd Team news

Erik ten Hag confirmed Christian Eriksen is closing on a return to the pitch but he will not be available for the Brentford clash. “He is returning on the pitch, he is returning to team training today so we have to see how quick he can now make the progress.”

Anthony Martial made his much-awaited return in the 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United and he will again be involved. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be available but Casemiro, Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho won't be a part of this match.

Where is the Manchester United vs Brentford match being held?

The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Brentford will be held at the Old Trafford Stadium.

When will the Manchester United vs Brentford match begin?

The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Brentford will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Brentford live telecast in India?

The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Brentford will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Brentford Live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Brentford will be available on Disney-Hostar in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford live telecast in UK?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford will not have any live telecast in the UK as no broadcasters picked the match in their schedule.

Manchester United vs Brentford: How to watch online in UK?

The live stream of this match will also be not available. The match will start at 8:00 PM in the UK on Tuesday.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League match in USA?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be can be watched live on the streaming service Peacock. The match will start at 3 PM EDT on Tuesday.