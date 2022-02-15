Manchester United Vs Brighton Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League In India, UK & US?

Manchester United are up against Brighton in the Premier League 2021-22 match, scheduled to be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on Tuesday as per the local time. Ralf Rangnick’s United head into the match after finishing the last two league matches in draws, having finished 1-1 against Burnley on February 9. Meanwhile, Brighton face United after defeating Watford 0-2 in their last league match.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Match Preview

United will be desperately looking for a win during Tuesday’s matchup as they have won only two of their last five EPL games, while others have finished in draws. The Red Devils currently sit fifth in the Premier League 2021-22 standings, with 11 wins, seven draws, and six defeats from 24 matches. On the other hand, Brighton have also won two of their last five games, and find themselves at ninth in the standings, with seven wins, 12 draws, and four defeats from 23 matches.

While Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to score his first goal for United since the team’s 3-1 victory of Burnley at the end of December, the team will look to add a win under their belly before entering a crucial period of the season. They are scheduled to face Leeds United next week, before traveling to Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their last-16 UEFA Champions League game on February 23. The team will also clash with Manchester City in the derby match at the start of March.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Live Streaming Details

Indian football fans can enjoy the live telecast of the EPL match between Manchester United and Brighton by tuning into the Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 AM on Wednesday in India.

Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League channels, while soccer fans in the United States(US) can watch the live broadcast by NBC. The live streaming of the match will be available on NBCSports.com and FuboTV. The match will kick off at 8:15 PM on Tuesday in the UK, and at 3:15 PM on Tuesday in the US.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Team News

While Edinson Cavani is out due for the match due to a groin complaint, Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo could start the match for United as the front three. With Fred available for selection, he is likely to line up alongside Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes in the midfield, Harry Maquire is expected to retain his place in the starting XI ahead of Victor Lindelof, while Alex Telles can come in for Luke Shaw. On Brighton’s part, Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mqwepu remain unavailable due to injuries, while Yves Bissouma is expected to start the match. Leandro Trossard may also find himself in the starting line up, alongside, Adam Lallana and Tariq Lamptey.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Predicted Starting Line-ups

Manchester United Probable Starting Line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Brighton Probable Starting Line-up: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder, Cucurella; Maupay, Trossard

(Instagram Image: @manchesterunited/@officialbhafc)