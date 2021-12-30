Manchester United Vs Burnley Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League In India, UK & US?

A struggling Manchester United side will next host Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:45 AM IST on December 31, from Old Trafford.

Ahead of what promises to be another entertaining game in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India and the Manchester United vs Burnley live stream details in India, the UK and the US.

Manchester United vs Burnley live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Manchester United vs Burnley live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

Unfortunately for UK fans, midweek Premier League games are not telecasted live on television. However, fans can catch all the action using the Manchester United vs Burnley live stream on Amazon Prime Video. The game is scheduled to commence live at 9:15 PM BST on Thursday, December 30.

How to watch Manchester United vs Burnley live in the US?

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Manchester United vs Burnley live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The game is scheduled to commence live at 3:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 30.

Ralf wants to see a proactive approach from his Reds during #MUNBUR ✊🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 30, 2021

Manchester United's form, a concern

Although Manchester United are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, having won three matches and drawn two, it is the manner in which they have played which is the major concern. The Red Devils have failed to find the back of the net on more than one occasion in their last three Premier League games despite playing opposition from the lower half of the table.

Ralf Rangnick's side defeated 11th placed Crystal Palace 1-0 before beating rock-bottom club Norwich City 1-0. However, their standards fell even lower when they drew 1-1 to 19th placed Newcastle United in their last game, having been dominated for most of the match.

On the other hand, Burnley have not played a game in the past few weeks as several of their clashes were postponed due to players testing positive for COVID in their squad.