Manchester United Vs Chelsea: Five Big Talking Points Ahead Of Huge Premier League Clash

Premier League's midweek action is set to feature a blockbuster clash as Manchester United is set to take on rivals Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday night. With the Blues comfortably sitting in third place, the clash may not be of much significance to them this season.

However, the same cannot be said for the Red Devils, who have had an awful season so far as per their extremely high standards. Ralf Rangnick's side has been knocked out of both domestic tournaments and the UEFA Champions League, with the hopes of finishing in the top four spots in England's top-flight looking bleak as well. Ahead of the mega game, here is a look at our Man United vs Chelsea preview and the top five talking points.

Man United vs Chelsea preview: Top five talking points

Manchester United will once again be without captain Harry Maguire

Manchester United's interim coach confirmed during his press conference that the side will once again be without captain Harry Maguire, who has some niggles in his knee. Ahead of the clash against Chelsea, the German coach said, "Harry Maguire is not available tomorrow. He has some issues with his knee. Not a big thing, some niggles in his knee. He didn't train yesterday and today."

A big goal from the birthday boy in #MunChe! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/lMH1q852hK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 28, 2022

Manchester United could feature youngsters in the squad

With several players injured in Manchester United's first team, interim coach Ralf Rangnick hinted that he may need to feature some youngsters in the squad to get the best possible team balance to face Chelsea. As for the players injured, the 63-year old said, "Paul, obviously, Fred, Edinson, Luke Shaw [are all out] and Jadon is ill - he has had tonsillitis since yesterday. He couldn't train today and won't be available tomorrow."

As a result, Rangnick highlighted he may need to feature youngsters in the starting line-up, saying, "We will try to play the best possible team of those players that are available. Right now, it seems we have 14 in our professional team without the youngsters that are available and probably three or four of those young players will be part of the squad."

Tuchel confirms Rudiger and Christensen may leave Chelsea

Chelsea may have an unsettled team as coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed ahead of the clash that there is a likely possibility that Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will leave the team by the end of the season due to their contracts running out.

While speaking of the concerns involving the likelihood of Rudiger and Christensen departing, Tuchel said, "And it can be complex enough if you lose a player like Toni, and maybe lose another like Andreas, both of them free. It is demanding nowadays in football to lose this kind of quality, even if everything else stays in place."

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be the difference-maker?

If it were not for Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United would be in a far worse position as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 16 goals for the club in the Premier League from 27 games. Moreover, he was also extremely influential in the Red Devil's last win over Norwich City when he scored his 60th career hat-trick. As a result, he has to be included in one of the five main talking points.

How will Romelu Lukaku perform for Chelsea vs ex-club Man United?

With Chelsea in a comfortable position to finish in the top four, coach Thomas Tuchel may be more willing to rotate his squad and provide an opportunity to out of form Romelu Lukaku, who has had few appearances in the Premier League recently. Moreover, when he has featured, he has found it difficult to find the back of the net, having only scored nine goals from 34 matches this season.