Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League In India, UK And USA

Manchester United would seek a positive finish to their Premier League season when they host Chelsea at Old Trafford. Although they are scheduled to take on Fulham in their last league game on 28th May, they could seal their fate against the Blues, as anything other than a defeat would guarantee their return to the coveted Champions League next season. The Red Devils are currently three points adrift of fifth-placed Liverpool but have played a match less than Jurgen Klopp's side.

Erik ten Hag confirmed Marcus Rashford could be available after missing a couple of games through injury and the English international should be up and running to make a difference in what could be United's most important game of the season. On the other hand, Chelsea's struggles haven't really helped them in sorting out their mess and Frank Lampard would be happy to even get a solitary point in their kitty.

Where is the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match being held?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea will take place at Old Trafford.

When will the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match in India?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea can be watched live on the Star Sports network in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

How can we watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live streaming in India?

The live stream of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be available on Disney-Hotstar. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match in the UK and the USA?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. The match will also be available on the Sky Go app for live streaming. The game will start at 8 PM BST in the UK.

In the USA, live streaming platform Peacock has the right to broadcast Premier League live matches. People in the United States can watch the match from 3 PM EST.