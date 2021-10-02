Manchester United Vs Everton Live Stream: When & Where To Watch EPL Match Live, TV Channel

The 7th match of the English Premier League will see Manchester United lock horns against Everton at the Old Trafford Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Both Manchester United and Everton are on equal footing in the points table, sitting at number fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Both teams have played 6 matches each - Won 4, Lost 1, and Drawn 1 - and have 13 points to their names. However, the Red Devils are a place above Everton because of the difference in the number of goals conceived this season.

How to watch Premier League games in India?

Star Sports Network has bought the rights to broadcast live Premier League matches in India. The Manchester United vs Everton match will be live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 TV channel, which comes at a monthly subscription charge of Rs. 8.26. Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar will telecast Manchester United vs Everton match for live audiences in India. The subscription fee of Disney+Hotstar is Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 1,499 per year.

Manchester United vs Everton prediction

Everton boasts a not-so-appealing away record, which should provide Manchester United an upper hand over The Blues when the sides lock horns at the Old Trafford Stadium on Saturday. Manchester United has so far looked pretty at home, defeating Villarreal at Old Trafford in a thrilling match last week. The past record also favours Manchester United as Everton has just won twice in their previous 29 outings to the Old Trafford. According to various betting websites, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to score at least one goal for the United, which should be enough to hand The Toffees a defeat.

Manchester United fans were sent into ecstasy on Wednesday night after Cristiano Ronaldo won the game for the Red Devils in injury time. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net after Villarreal goalkeeper's save off Jesse Lingard's initial attempt found him.

Man Utd vs Everton Probable Lineups

Manchester United

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles;

Midfielders: Scott McTominay, Fred

Forwards: Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo

Everton

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, Micheal Keane, Lucas Digne

Midfielders: Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Alex Iwobi

Forwards: Demarai Gray, Salomon Rondon

Image: AP

