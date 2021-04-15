Manchester United Vs Granada Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Manchester United will take on Granada in what promises to be an exciting second leg Europa League quarter-final. The match will be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Friday, April 16. Here's a look at where to watch Manchester United vs Granada live stream, Europa League channel India and our prediction for the same.

Manchester United vs Granada prediction and preview

The Europa League remains Manchester United's only chance for silverware this season and with Champions League qualification almost sealed, the Red Devils are likely to prioritise winning the competition. The Red Devils welcome Granada to Old Trafford having won the away leg 2-0, with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored for them in Spain. The du0 again starred over the weekend against Tottenham, sealing a 3-1 win in North London. Man United have not lifted a trophy since Jose Mourinho's first season, and Europa League provides the perfect opportunity to end that drought. Solskjaer's side had made it to the semi-final last year but fell to eventual winners Sevilla.

Granada have done well to be in the quarter-final of the Europa League and did make life difficult for the visiting Red Devils last week, despite their 2-0 win. The LaLiga side clinched a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid over the weekend and will hope to pull off an upset when they take on Bruno Fernandes and Co. at Old Trafford. Granada have shown their potential for giant-killing this season but will have their backs against Man United on Thursday, especially with the hosts having the advantage of two away goals. Man United are favourites and are likely to clinch yet another win in their pursuit for glory.

Manchester United vs Granada team news

Man United trio Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire all picked up bookings in the first leg and will miss the second leg at home. Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial remain sidelined, while Daniel James and Marcus Rashford both are doubtful with their respective injuries. Axel Tuanzebe and Alex Telles are likely to slot in defence, while Paul Pogba could start wide left meaning Nemanja Matic could earn a recall to the XI. As for Granada, Domingos Duarte and Yan Eteki are suspended for the clash, while the likes of Luis Milla and Neyder Lozano are still ruled out.

Manchester United vs Granada team news: Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Telles; Fred, Matic; Diallo, Fernandes, Pogba; Greenwood

Granada: Silva; Foulquier, Sanchez, Vallejo, Neva; Herrera, Gonalons; Puertas, Montoro, Machis; Suarez

Europa League channel India: Where to watch Manchester United vs Granda live stream?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3 — SD & HD. The Manchester United vs Granda live stream in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 16, 12:30 AM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Europa League Twittter)