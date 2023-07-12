Manchester United are ready to start their pre-season encounter after having a decent season under their new coach, Erik Ten Hag. The Dutch manager has improved the foundation of the club since his arrival last summer, and now he will be eyeing preparing the squad for the Premier League season next month. This is the time for the manager to try out his new tactics and settle the squad, as they will also be participating in the UEFA Champions League this season. The club will take on Leeds United for now and will play a total of 7 games in their pre-season.

3 things you need to know

Manchester United finished 3rd in the Premier League in the 2022-23 campaign

The Red Devils will take on Leeds United in their first pre-season match

Manchester United vs Leeds United will take place today

Manchester United vs Leeds United: Everything you need to know

When is the Manchester United vs Leeds United match?

The Manchester United vs Leeds United is set to take place on Wednesday, June 12, 2023.

Where will Manchester United vs Leeds United be played?

The pre-season encounter between Manchester United and Leeds will be played at Ullevbal Stadion in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

What time will the Manchester United vs Leeds United start?

The match between Manchester United and Leeds United will start at 8:30 PM (IST) in India, 4:00 PM (BST) in the UK and 11:00 AM (DC) in the USA.

Which TV channels will be broadcasting the Manchester United vs Leeds United match?

Only MUTV will be broadcasting the match between Manchester United and Leeds United, as there will be no broadcasting in India or the USA.

Where can I watch Manchester United vs Leeds United live-streaming?

The Manchester United vs Leeds United match will be live-streamed on the club’s official app and website.

What could be the possible starting XI of Manchester United vs Leeds United?

Manchester United Possible XI: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mount, Fred, Mainoo; Antony, Martial, Diallo

Leeds United Possible XI: Van den Heuvel; Drameh, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk; Rutter, Gyabi, Shackleton, Greenwood; Bamford, Gelhardt