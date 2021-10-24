Manchester United Vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Names 'one Of The Best Players For Future'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised the new Manchester United summer signing Jadon Sancho and labelled him a 'world-class talent'. Addressing the media ahead of Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford, Klopp said he feels that Sancho has all abilities and with time he will become one of the best players in the world.

"Jadon Sancho is a world-class talent, definitely. He has all the things you need to become really one of the best players in the world in the future; that's how it is. But he's still very young. At Dortmund, they were full of praise about him and rightly so. I saw a lot of games of him playing outstandingly well. Some people lose patience a little bit quickly, and don't forget the options United have in this position", the Liverpool manager said.

Jurgen Klopp further went on to praise Mason Greenwood and said the player's terrific form is one of the reasons Jadon Sancho hasn't seen a lot of game time. "Mason Greenwood? Wow! What a talent he is. I think that he has maybe pushed Jadon (Sancho) out of position. Mason can play in the centre, but there is no space anymore, so maybe they will share. It's a problem that you want to have as a manager, 100 per cent. So everything will be fine for Jadon (Sancho) we just hope not on Sunday" he added.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Sancho to come good

Manchester United boss too has praised his new signing and said though the 21-year-old hasn't registered either a goal or assist yet, he will soon shine. "Well as you say he is English and he's been here, lived in Manchester before, but he's not played in the Premier League until now. He's got Champions League experience, great experience with Dortmund, but now it is Premier League, the best league in the world, and he's come in here; he's going to give us so much in the years to come" Solskjaer said.

Both teams secured a 3-2 victory over their Champions League opponents and head into this game hoping to grab all three points in this high-voltage clash.

Image: AP