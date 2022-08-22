Quick links:
Image: AP
Manchester United and Liverpool will lock horns at Old Trafford in a bid to record their first Premier League win of the season. Liverpool are coming into the match on the back of two successive draws to start their new season. On the other hand, Manchester United have had a disastrous start to the EPL 2022/23 season after losing 0-1 and 0-4 to Brighton and Brentford respectively. Erik ten Hag's introduction to the Premier League hasn't been the a smooth one till now but United would be hoping to turn things around against arch-rivals Liverpool. Before the high octane Manchester United vs Liverpool, let's take a look at how to watch the live streaming and live telecast of the Premier League match.
The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.
The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM local time and at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday.
The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 channel at 12:30 am IST.
The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be available on live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match can be watched on the Sky Sports Network and the game will begin at 8:00 pm.
Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match can be watched on Peacock and SiriusXM FC in the United States at 3:00 pm EST. In Australia, the MUN vs LIV match will be telecasted on Optus Sports at 5:00 am AEST.