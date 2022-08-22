Manchester United and Liverpool will lock horns at Old Trafford in a bid to record their first Premier League win of the season. Liverpool are coming into the match on the back of two successive draws to start their new season. On the other hand, Manchester United have had a disastrous start to the EPL 2022/23 season after losing 0-1 and 0-4 to Brighton and Brentford respectively. Erik ten Hag's introduction to the Premier League hasn't been the a smooth one till now but United would be hoping to turn things around against arch-rivals Liverpool. Before the high octane Manchester United vs Liverpool, let's take a look at how to watch the live streaming and live telecast of the Premier League match.

Where is the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

When will the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM local time and at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday.

How to watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match in India?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 channel at 12:30 am IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be available on live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How to watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Liverpool match in UK?

Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match can be watched on the Sky Sports Network and the game will begin at 8:00 pm.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool match in US, Canada and Australia?

Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match can be watched on Peacock and SiriusXM FC in the United States at 3:00 pm EST. In Australia, the MUN vs LIV match will be telecasted on Optus Sports at 5:00 am AEST.