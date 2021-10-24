Manchester United Vs Liverpool: What Happened Last Season When Both PL Titans Clashed

The world waits for Manchester United to take on arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, in what has been one of the most iconic clashes not just in Premier League history but in football history. Manchester United vs Liverpool will take place on October 24, with the match scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM IST.

Ahead of what promises to be another nail-biting and enthralling encounter, here is a look at what happened the last time a Manchester United vs Liverpool match took place in the Premier League, and the MUN vs LIV predicted line-ups for tonight's clash.

Manchester United vs Liverpool PL 2020/21 season review

Liverpool recorded an impressive 4-2 victory against Manchester United the last time the two sides met in the Premier League at Old Trafford. The Red Devils failed to win the match despite taking the lead in the tenth minute via talisman Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese playmaker hit an outside of the boot shot that deflected off Nathaniel Philips into the back of the net.

Liverpool equalized in the 34th minute as Philips was determined to set the record right, having played a role in the concession of the first goal. Diogo Jota re-directed Philips' shot with a cute backheel to get the Reds back in the game. Jurgen Klopp's side then got the lead just before halftime as Roberto Firmino scored a brilliant header off Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

Sit back, relax and enjoy essential #MUNLIV viewing from last season 🍿⚽

Soon after halftime, the Brazilian was at it again as he found the back of the net to give Liverpool a 3-1 lead. Firmino scored via a simple finish after Alexander-Arnold's initial attempt was saved into his path. However, Manchester United was not going to go down so easily as Edinson Cavani provided a brilliant through ball assist, which Marcus Rashford converted to make it 3-2 after 68 minutes.

With less than 10 minutes remaining in the match, Manchester United increased the pressure on Liverpool, but Alisson ensured that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side did not get back in the game as he made two brilliant saves to deny Mason Greenwood. With just a few minutes before halftime, Mohamed Salah put the game to bed for Liverpool as he scored the team's fourth after Curtis Jones played a brilliant through ball. Premier League fans will hope that the Manchester United vs Liverpool game will be yet another classic.

#MUNLIV is getting closer ⌛



Tune in for all the build-up before today's game at Old Trafford, presented by @StanChart 💻

Manchester United vs Liverpool team news:

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah