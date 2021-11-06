Manchester United Vs Man City Live Stream: How To Watch EPL Match In India, UK And US?

In a titanic Premier League clash, Manchester United will take on their neighbours and Premier League champions Manchester City at Old Trafford. The match is scheduled to take place at 6:00 PM IST on Saturday, November 6. Both teams will want to win the match in order to move up the league table and hold boasting rights over their neighbours.

Take a look at the live stream details, how to watch the Manchester United vs Manchester City English Premier League match live in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City match live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country, specifically for the English commentary, you may tune in to Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and for Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 3 respectively.

Manchester United vs Manchester City live streaming in India

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming can also be viewed using the live stream option on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League. The match is scheduled to take place at 6:00 PM IST on Saturday, November 6, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match can tune in to NBC Sports Network. The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on fuboTV. The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) on Saturday, November 6, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Manchester City match in the UK and Ireland?

The football fans that want to watch the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 PM British Standard Time (BST) on Saturday, November 6, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Image: premierleague.com