Manchester United Vs Middlesbrough: How To Watch FA Cup Match In India, US & UK?

Manchester United are all set to host Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday night at the iconic Old Trafford venue. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on February 5. The Red Devils progressed to this round after a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Middlesbrough defeated Mansfield Town 3-2.

Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch FA Cup live in India, the US and the UK, and the Manchester United vs Middlesbrough live streaming details.

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch FA Cup 2021/22 can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Manchester United vs Middlesbrough live stream, fans can tune in to the Sony LIV app or on Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the game on the social media handles of the two teams.

Two wondergoals from @WayneRooney in our #FACup fourth-round win v Middlesbrough back in 2005. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 4, 2022

How to watch FA Cup live in the US?

US fans can catch all the action from the FA Cup live on the ESPN network. All 79 matches of the competition from the first round to the final can be watched exclusively on ESPN+ which costs $7. This is the only way to catch up with live action as none of the games will be telecasted on television. The match will begin live at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, February 4.

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough live stream details in the UK

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch FA Cup live can tune in to ITV. Meanwhile, the Manchester United vs Middlesbrough live stream can be watched on the ITV Hub. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM BST on Friday, February 4.

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough team news

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga; Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

Middlesbrough predicted starting line-up: Joe Lumley; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair; Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Neil Taylor; Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar

Image: AP