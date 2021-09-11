Manchester United Vs Newcastle LIVE Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In UK, India

Manchester United will be hosting Newcastle United FC at Old Trafford on Saturday. Man United are currently placed at the third spot in the Premier League 2021/22 standings with two wins from three matches and seven points to their tally and, a win at the 'Theatre of Dreams' could well see them grab the 'Numero Uno' spot for now. Newcastle United on the other hand are placed at the 17th position with two losses and a draw from their three games with just a solitary point.

Ahead of Saturday's fixture at the iconic Old Trafford, let's take a look at the broadcast, kickoff time and the live streaming details.

Manchester United Vs Newcastle broadcast details for Indian fans

Manchester United vs Newcastle kickoff is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST. The fans will be able to catch all the action on Stars Sports and Hotstar. Football fans in India can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network ( Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3).

Manchester United Vs Newcastle live streaming

At the same time, they can also enjoy the live streaming of this contest on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV provided they have purchased a premium Disney+Hotstar account.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle in UK, US?

Unfortunately, Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League fixture will not be televised in the UK due to the 3pm blackout. ( a rule which dates back to the 1960s). Meanwhile, football enthusiasts in the USA can watch the match on on the USA Network and on the NBCSports.com website. Fubo.TV is another platform to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United in the US.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United debut

More than anything else, the viewers would be curious to watch Cristiano Ronaldo don the 'Red Devils' jersey as he returns to Old Trafford after 12 long years.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's effort in training this week and whether he would play against Newcastle. While addressing his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said, "He’s been good ... I think everyone’s very happy to have him back ... it seems like he’s happy to be back as well. The mood’s been good, and we are looking forward to Saturday. He’s been having a good pre-season with Juventus, and he’s been playing for his country ... he will definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure."

Solskjaer went on to add that he hopes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can lift the mood of the entire team and help Manchester United achieve success. "The way he's conducted himself ... we know what he has achieved, but he is here to achieve more ... he's lived his life with the discipline of a top professional. He'll have the same effect now on the players ... the determination, desire and focus has improved in our group ... there's no place to hide when you've got winners like them [Ronaldo and Varane] ... that's what he demands of himself and everyone else."

Image: @NUFC/AP