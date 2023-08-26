Manchester United Vs Nottingham Live Streaming: How To Watch EPL Match In India, UK & US?

Manchester United are set to face Nottingham Forest in the third fixture of the 2023–24 Premier League season. In an effort to bounce back from a humiliating Premier League loss the previous weekend, Manchester United welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford on Saturday. The visitors, meanwhile, hope to end their 29-year winless streak against the Red Devils and earn their first away victory at the top level since January.

3 things you need to know

Manchester United are currently ranked 13th in the EPL table

Nottingham Forest are currently ranked 11th in the EPL table

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest will take place today

Here is everything you need to know about Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Gameweek-3 of the Premier League 2023-24 season.

Where will the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2023 match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be played at the Old Trafford.

When will the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2023 match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be played on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2023 match in India?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live on Star Sports network in India. Viewers can watch the match live from 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2023 match in India?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Viewers can watch the match live from 10:00 PM IST on Saturday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2023 match in the UK?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be available live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. The live stream will be available on the Sky Go app. In the UK, the match will start at 3:00 PM BST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2023 match in the USA?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be available in USA Network on TV. Peacock will livestream the match in the UK. The match will start at 10:00 AM EST.