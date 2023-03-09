Manchester United Vs Real Betis Live Stream: How To Watch Europa League In India, UK, US

Manchester United will seek redemption when they host Real Betis in a Europa League round of 16 tie at Old Trafford. The Red Devils got hammered 7-0 at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League and this game will be the perfect opportunity for them to get back to winning ways. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Friday.

On the back of a goalless draw against the mighty Real Madrid in the La Liga, Betis will aim to at least get a draw from this match while United's foremost priority will be to steamroll their Spanish opponents ahead of their trip to Spain next week.

When and Where will the Manchester United vs Real Betis match be played?

The Europa League round of 16 clash between Manchester United and Real Betis will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United and Real Betis match in India?

The Europa League round of 16 clash between Manchester United and Real Betis can be watched in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live stream of the Manchester United and Real Betis match in India?

The Europa League round of 16 clash between Manchester United and Real Betis can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app in India.

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis Europa League match in the UK?

The Europa League round of 16 clash between Manchester United and Real Betis will have a live telecast on BT Sport 1 in UK. Football lovers can also stream the match on the BT Sport app. The match will start in the UK at 8:00 PM GMT on Thursday.

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis Europa League match in the US?

The Europa League round of 16 clash between Manchester United and Real Betis can be watched live on CBS Sports in the USA. The match will be available for live stream on Paramount+. In the USA the match will start at 3:00 PM on Thursday.