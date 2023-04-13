Manchester United vs Sevilla live streaming: How to watch Europa League in India, UK, US

Manchester United will relaunch their Europa League campaign as they are ready to host Sevilla in the quarterfinal of the Europa League. The Red Devils are still in a three-pronged trophy race and a Europa League trophy for Erik ten Hag in his first season would be more than enough to underline his influence. But Spanish teams have proved to be major setbacks for the Red Devils and after Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona, United will have to prove their worth once again on their home turf.

Marcus Rashford will not be a part of United's contingent as the English forward has been ruled out for an unforeseen period. The likes of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho will have to fill the void in his absence. On the other hand, Sevilla are regarded as the kingmaker of the Europa League having claimed the trophy four times so far.

Wout capped a memorable night during our last home #UEL outing 👏



Who are you backing to score against Sevilla? ⚽️🔥#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 13, 2023

When and Where will the Manchester United vs Sevilla match be played?

The Europa League quarterfinal between Manchester United and Sevilla will be played at Old Trafford. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Sevilla match in India?

The Europa League quarterfinal between Manchester United and Sevilla will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Sevilla live streaming in India?

The Europa League quarterfinal between Manchester United and Sevilla can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch Manchester United vs Sevilla Europa League match in the UK and USA?

In the UK The match will be telecast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. The live streaming will be available on BT Sport app and website. In the USA, Paramount have exclusive rights to the Europa League. So Paramount+ will telecast every match on US soil.