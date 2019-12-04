Manchester United Vs Tottenham: Where To Watch, Preview And More Match Details

Jose Mourinho will return to Manchester United's dugout but as the manager of the opposition on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Now the manager of Tottenham Hotspur, 'The Special One' would be eager to inflict another poor result on his ​Manchester United successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United and Tottenham are set to play in a match which can well decide their fate this season, courtesy a poor showing from both the sides so far.

"When you put on that shirt it doesn't matter who you're playing against, you've got to give it your all," Ole continues.



"Of course after Sunday, the boys were a bit disappointed, but now it's all eyes on tomorrow night."#MUFC #MUNTOT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 3, 2019

Also Read | Man Utd Vs Tottenham: Jose Mourinho Makes His Intentions Clear Ahead Of The Vital Clash

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur preview

Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties last December by Manchester United but has started strongly with his new club, winning his opening three games in charge. Mourinho could become the first Tottenham manager to win his first three league games in charge of the club if he manages to beat United. On the opposite end, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under tremendous pressure after back-to-back league draws against newly-promoted teams such as Sheffield United and Aston Villa. The Norwegian has a knack for surprising the big-six opponents with his tactics and we could expect something similar on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Is Keen On Getting The Manchester United Job, Claim Reports

Premier League: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur team news

Manchester United will be hoping to see Scott McTominay back on the pitch amidst unavailability of holding midfielders at the club. Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba are both ruled out along with Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Diogo Dalot. Tottenham do not have any new injury concerns. They'll be without Erik Lamela (hamstring), Ben Davies (ankle), Michel Vorm (calf) and Hugo Lloris (elbow).

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Jose Mourinho talks about Old Trafford return

"Tomorrow I go back as the coach of the team that is going to try to beat Manchester United."



Jose addresses the media ahead of his return to Old Trafford.



🎥 Full press conference. 👇#THFC ⚪ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 3, 2019

Manchester United vs Tottenham probable line-ups

Manchester United: David de Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Tottenham: Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Danny Rose, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Serge Aurier, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane

Also Read | Solskjaer Does Not Fear For His Future At Man Utd Despite Sackings

Manchester United vs Tottenham live streaming details

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2019

Kick-off: 1:00 AM IST

Live streaming: HOTSTAR VIP & STAR SPORTS SELECT

Also Read | Jose Mourinho: Check Out His Record While Returning To His Former Clubs As A Manager