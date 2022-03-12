Manchester United Vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How To Watch EPL Match In India, US & UK?

Manchester United will welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford on Saturday, 11:00 pm IST in a fixture on Matchday 29. Manchester United, the home side are currently placed 5th in the table and will look to bag all three points to move into the top four. They come into his fixture on the back of a 4-1 loss over rivals Manchester City. Their opponents Tottenham find themselves 7th on the points table and come into this tie behind a thumping 5-0 win over Everton. The last time Spurs visited Old Trafford they returned with a 6-1 victory. Here is how to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham LIVE stream, team news, and possible starting line-ups.

Manchester United vs TottenhamTeam News

In terms of team news, for the home side (Manchester United), Luke Shaw is out after testing positive for COVID, while Scott McTominay will miss out due to a calf injury. As for Tottenham, Ryan Sessegnon is out with muscle issues while Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) too will miss the action.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Possible starting line-ups

Manchester United Predicted XI: David de Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Pogba, Fred; Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Tottenham Predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Manchester United vs Tottenham LIVE stream in India, UK, and the US

Premier League fans wondering how to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham game live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Manchester United vs Tottenham match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

As for those in the US, Peacock TV will broadcast the game on TV and online via Peacock com Premium while those in the UK can follow the live action on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event and on the Sky Go app.

Venue: Old Trafford, Stretford, England

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Time: 11:00 pm IST