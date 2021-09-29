Manchester United Vs Villarreal Live Streaming: How To Watch UCL Match In India, UK And US

The second day of matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League is set to feature more blockbuster games. Premier League giants Manchester United will take on La Liga's Villarreal, in what will be a repeat of last season's Europa League final.

The match will take place at the iconic Old Trafford venue, with kick-off scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on September 30. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting contest, here is a look at the details of how to watch UEFA Champions League live, and the Manchester United vs Villarreal live streaming.

Manchester United vs Villarreal head to head record and preview

Even though Manchester United and Villarreal have faced each other on five occasions previously, there has been a clear winner on just one occasion. The Yellow Submarine shockingly won the last encounter between the two sides on penalties in the Europa League final after the scores were tied 1-1 in regulation time.

💡 @RaphaelVarane is 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 for a European night under the Old Trafford lights ⭐️#MUFC | #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 29, 2021

Manchester United vs Villarreal live telecast in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights. Meanwhile, the Manchester United vs Villarreal live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app. As for the live updates of all UCL matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

How to watch Manchester United vs Villarreal live in the US?

US fans can watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal match live on the Paramount+ app or website. The United vs Villarreal match will telecast live at 3:00 PM ET on September 29.

How to watch Manchester United vs Villarreal in the UK?

UK fans can tune in to BT Sports to watch the UEFA Champions League match live. The United vs Villarreal match will kick off live at 8:00 PM BST on September 29.

Manchester United vs Villarreal team news

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo

Villarreal predicted starting line-up: Geronimo Rulli; Pervis Estupinan, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Alfonso Pedraza; Yeremi Pino, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros; Boulaye Dia, Paco Alcacer