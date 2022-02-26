Manchester United Vs Watford Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League In India, US & UK?

Manchester United are all set to host Watford in their next Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday night, with the game scheduled to commence live at 8:30 PM IST on February 26. Both teams find themselves at the opposite ends of the table as the Red Devils are currently in a battle to finish in the UEFA Champions League spots, while the Hornets are fighting desperately to avoid relegation.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch the Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Manchester United vs Watford live stream details.

Manchester United vs Watford live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Manchester United vs Watford live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

🎯 @B_Fernandes8 got us up and running in the previous #PL home game v Watford ⏪



Will our no.18 do the same on Saturday? Play United Predictions now 📲👇#MUFC | #MUNWAT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2022

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Manchester United vs Watford live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 4:00 PM BST on Saturday, February 26.

Manchester United vs Watford live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Manchester United vs Watford live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 26.

🎥 Hear more from @Sanchooo10 in our final 𝑼𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝑫𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒚 of the week...#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 25, 2022

Premier League table update: Manchester United in fourth

After 26 games, Manchester United are currently in fourth place with 46 points, one point clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand. On the other hand, Watford are currently in the relegation places as they are currently in 19th place with 18 points, four points off 17th placed Newcastle United, who have a game in hand.