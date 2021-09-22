Manchester United Vs West Ham: Solskjaer Provides Update On Telles & Rashford's Return

Manchester United are all set to host West Ham United in the third-round match of the Carabao Cup at the Old Trafford Stadium on September 23. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Alex Telles will be in the squad for their match on Thursday, after recovering from an ankle injury during the pre-season campaign. Meanwhile, Solskjaer also admitted that Marcus Rashford, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, will be out of action for a couple of weeks more and will most probably return to the team after the next international break on October 16.

As mentioned on the official website of Manchester United, Solskjaer ahead of the match against West Ham spoke about his team’s preparation and also revealed updates on players. When asked to express his thoughts about fans being excited to see Rashford and Telles training with the team, Solskjaer said, “Yeah it’s going well. They’ve worked really hard, both of them. Alex is a bit further on than Marcus. I don’t think we’ll see Marcus until after the international break but Alex has worked well and will be in the squad as well.” He further revealed that as the team didn’t suffer any further injuries during their Premier League clash against West Ham on Sunday, the match will consist of the same squad or the same pool of players to select from.

ℹ️ The manager gives his view on tonight's #CarabaoCup tie, including news on @MarcusRashford's injury return...#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 22, 2021

I'm much better and thrilled to be back: Alex Telles

Meanwhile, after returning to the Carrington training ground following the completion of his rehabilitation, Telles also spoke about making himself available for the Carabao Cup clash on September 22. While speaking to the club media, as mentioned on Man United’s website, Telles admitting that things happen in football, said that he feels good and however, not being happy about his injury, he took advantage of the situation by making himself work harder. He further said that he feels he is better prepared and is strong both mentally and physically, also stating that he is thrilled to be back. He admitted whenever he gets a chance to play for the United, he will give everything for the club’s win. He further spoke about the club’s last match against West Ham by saying that after the win at West Ham, he feels the team is prepared and will look to win and play, as well as the team can get through to the next round. In the Premier League clash among the teams on September 19, United triumphed over West Ham, courtesy of a 1-2 win.

ℹ️ An injury update from the man himself, @AT13Oficial 🙌#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 21, 2021

Image: Twitter/@ManUtd, AP