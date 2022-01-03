Manchester United Vs Wolves Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League In India, UK & US?

In a tough clash for both sides, Manchester United will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The match is scheduled to take place at 11:00 PM IST on Monday, January 3, at Old Trafford in Manchester. United have not been in the best of forms but have managed to remain undefeated in their last five games of which they have won four and drawn one. Wolves have been playing good football this season as they sit ninth in the league with seven wins in the season so far. The match will be a highly contested one with both teams looking to grab the crucial win.

Take a look at the live stream details, how to watch the Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers English Premier League match live in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves match live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country, specifically for the English commentary, you may tune in to Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and for Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 3 respectively.

Manchester United vs Wolves live stream in India

The Manchester United vs Wolves live stream can also be viewed using the live stream option on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League. The match is scheduled to take place at 11:00 PM IST on Monday, January 3, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League match can tune in to NBC Sports Network. The Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on fuboTV. The Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Monday, January 3, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Wolves match in the UK and Ireland?

The football fans that want to watch the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. The Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on Monday, January 3, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Image: PremierLeague.com