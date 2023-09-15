Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho to train separately amid issues with Erik ten Hag

In a surprising turn of events, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been sidelined from the first-team squad due to what the club has termed a "discipline issue." This decision comes on the heels of Sancho's exclusion from the squad in United's 1-3 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month, which stirred controversy and sparked a response from the player on social media.

Manchester United issues statement

Manchester United, in an official statement, declared that Sancho would be undergoing a personal training program away from the first-team group until the resolution of the ongoing disciplinary matter. Manager Erik ten Hag had previously cited Sancho's training performances as the reason behind his omission from the Arsenal match, which has now culminated in this disciplinary action.

Sancho took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his frustration. While not directly mentioning Ten Hag, it was widely inferred that his post was a response to the manager's comments. Sancho vehemently defended himself, insisting that he would not tolerate "completely untrue" statements and implied that there were other undisclosed reasons for the situation. He also lamented being made a "scapegoat" for an extended period.

“Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training program away from the first team group pending resolution of a squad discipline issue,” United said.

Sancho's tenure at Manchester United has been marked by high expectations, having joined the club from Borussia Dortmund for a hefty 85 million euros in 2021. However, his performance has failed to meet the lofty standards set for him, and he has faced periods of inactivity, similar to last season when he did not feature from late October to early February.

Erik ten Hag, the manager who took charge last year, has displayed a no-nonsense approach to discipline, and this incident with Sancho is not the first time a high-profile player has faced consequences. Cristiano Ronaldo was previously required to train away from the first team after refusing to come on as a substitute in a game last season and eventually parted ways with the club.

This disciplinary issue further compounds Manchester United's tumultuous start to the season, marred by off-field controversies involving players like Antony and Mason Greenwood. As they prepare to face Brighton on Saturday, the club will be eager to regain its footing and put the focus back on the pitch after a rocky beginning to the campaign, which has seen them lose two of their first four games.