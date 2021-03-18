Manchester United Women To Play Their First-ever Game At Old Trafford, Fans Applaud

Manchester United Women are set to play their first-ever match at the iconic Old Trafford as they prepare to host West Ham in the upcoming Women's Super League. The iconic match is set to be played on 27 March, Saturday as the Man United women's team host their opponents at Old Trafford rather than at Leigh Sports Village which is where they play their home games since 2018.

Casey Stoney opens up about Manchester United Women Old Trafford

Manchester United Women head coach Casey Stoney expressed her delight about playing at Old Trafford and shared how it will be a special moment in the history of the Man United women's team. She adds how It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase the women's game, which has seen huge growth in the past few years.

Speaking about playing this iconic match in an empty stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions, Casey shared how she is going to miss the fans as they are such an important part of this club. Mentioning how the team has felt the amazing support from fans afar throughout the season, Casey reveals her eagerness to see the fans back in the stands as soon as possible.

Currently, slotted third in the Women's Super League table, Manchester United Women fixtures see them take on Arsenal next on 20th March. They hold a massive six-point lead above fourth-placed Arsenal and will look to take full advantage of this fixture aiming to widening the gap with the London outfit having a game in hand, following it up with the English Women's Super League match against West Ham, at the 76,000 capacity Old Trafford.

They will also focus on Champions League qualification when and should find the match against West Ham Women as easy pickings given the current form of their opponents. West Ham have struggled to play their best football this season as they find themselves slotted second last on the WSL table. Their league record reflects as 9 points from 15 matches with the West Ham women team walking into the match after remaining winless in their last five matches. Man United women on the other hand will be aiming to continue with their fine run of form having recorded 11 wins from 16 matches while pocketing 35 points in the league. Later on, the Manchester United Women schedule moves on to April where they are scheduled to take on Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur with an FA Cup tie sandwiched between those two fixtures.

Fans of the Manchester United Women along with football Man United players like Marcus Rashford have welcomed the move and expressed their happiness on the same. Here is how fans took to Twitter and shared wonderful messages to the Manchester United Women's team

Yes @ManUtdWomen exactly where they deserve to be. Theres no feeling like playing at OT. Enjoy it, we are rooting for you ♥ï¸ https://t.co/wYdiQDDJFu — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 16, 2021