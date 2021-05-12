Manchester United Young Star Mason Greenwood Equals This Zlatan Ibrahimovic Record

While their defeat on Tuesday crowned Man City Premier League champions, Manchester United and young Mason Greenwood had something to celebrate as the 19-year-old continued his impressive goal-scoring form. The teenager scored Man United's only goal of the game in some style and continued his steep rise since breaking out last season. The 19-year-old who eclipsed Man United legend Wayne Rooney on Sunday now has equalled Zlatan Ibrahimovic's tally with his super strike against Leicester.

Mason Greenwood stats: Manchester United prodigy equals Zlatan Ibrahimovic's PL record

Mason Greenwood continued his red-hot form, scoring in the first half against Leicester City, scoring his sixth goal in his last six games. The Manchester United forward received the ball from Amad Diallo at the edge of the Leicester area and pulled off a clever and precise right-footed finish into the far corner after evading the Leicester defence. No player has scored more than Greenwood has in the last six games, and the goal against Leicester was his 17th in the Premier League. Greenwood thus equalled former Man United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's tally, who scored 17 goals in the Premier League during his brief stint at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood has now scored the same amount of Premier League goals for #mufc as Zlatan Ibrahimovic (17). [@Squawka] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 11, 2021

He also has 29 goals as a Red Devils player, the same as the current AC Milan striker before he left the club. Greenwood is already the highest-scoring teenager in the Premier League for Manchester United, having eclipsed Wayne Rooney's record with his strike against Aston Villa. He has seven goals in the Premier League this season, which is more than any other teenager in Europe's top five leagues. With Amad setting up Greenwood, it also marked the first time that two teenagers combined for a Premier League goal since 2006 when David Wheater set up Adam Johnson for Middlesbrough against Bolton.

Mason Greenwood record: Mason Greenwood stats

Since breaking into the first-team last season, Mason Greenwood has continued his meteoric rise and is one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's key personnel on the pitch. The 19-year-old had scored 17 goals last season, with 10 coming in the Premier League as the Red Devils sealed a return to the Champions League. Greenwood struggled at the start of this season, but under the guidance of striker Edinson Cavani, has found his form again, and has 12 goals this campaign. The 19-year-old prodigy can add to his tally with Man United having three games left in the Premier League and a Europa League final on the horizon.

Man City Premier League champions: Guardiola clinches 3rd title in four seasons at Etihad

Manchester City were crowned Premier League winners following arch-rivals Manchester United's 1-2 home defeat at the hands of Leicester City. The Red Devils were mathematically in the title race before Tuesday's game even if the Premier League title was a foregone conclusion since January. It was City's 3rd title in four seasons, and which took their overall tally to five, making them the joint-second most successful club along with Chelsea in the Premier League. It was also Pep Guardiola's third title, and he also joined Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho, as the second most successful manager in the Premier League era.

(Image Courtesy: Premier League Twitter, manutd.com)