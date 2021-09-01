Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka Pleads Guilty To Driving While Disqualified

Manchester United and English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, without a license, and without insurance. The 23-year-old was standing in the dock at Manchester Magistrates' Court; he spoke to confirm his name and address and then to enter his guilty plea during the very short and brief hearing. The judge at the time, District Judge Bernard Begley, agreed that sentencing should be adjourned until a later date.

Wan-Bissaka was earlier convicted for speeding, leading to his ban and disqualification, and is subject to a further hearing where the conviction could be set aside. The incident occurred when he was stopped on June 23, of this year, while driving his £160,000 Lamborghini Urus where the roadside checks revealed that he was already banned from driving.

What the prosecution had to say

Sentencing for the latest offences is expected to depend on the outcome of the original speeding hearing, the court was told, and a further hearing was adjourned until September 16 in Manchester, when both cases may be joined. A further hearing on the speeding case will be held at Skipton magistrates court on October 1. Wan-Bissaka has been given unconditional bail until later in the month.

Carl Gaffney of the prosecution said that at just before 11 PM local time, on June 23 a police patrol was on duty on Kingsway, Stockport, and stopped Wan-Bissaka behind the wheel of his Lamborghini. Gaffney was quoted by theguardian.com as saying, "When Mr Wan-Bissaka was spoken to he was cooperative at the roadside, asked if he had insurance he answered: ‘As far as I am aware,’ and he held a full UK driving licence. The officer carries out roadside checks, and it becomes self-evident that Mr Wan-Bissaka had been disqualified from driving on June 18, 2021, at West Yorkshire magistrates court, to 17 December. Throughout, he was cooperative and cordial. He’s a man of no previous convictions whatsoever."

Wan-Bissaka had made his move to Manchester United in June 2019, for an initial fee of £45 million, with another £5 million due in potential bonuses. Upon signing for Manchester United, Wan-Bissaka became the sixth-most expensive defender of all time and the most expensive English player who was uncapped by the national side at the time of transfer.

(Image Credits: @a_bissaka - Instagram)