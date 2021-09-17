Manchester United's Ed Woodward Remains Positive Despite Club Posting £92.2m Losses

Although Manchester United are currently undergoing a dire financial crisis caused by the COVID pandemic, the club's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, is confident of overcoming the issues. The Red Devils saw their revenues for the year ending June 30, 2021, fall by just 2.9%, even though most of the previous season was played behind closed doors.

As per the financial report, matchday revenue for the year stood at just £7.1 million, which is a fall of 92.1% from the previous year. The fall in matchday revenues is entirely due to matches being played behind closed doors. Meanwhile, Manchester United's wage bill increased 13.6% to £322.6 million consequently of 'higher contracted player wages' for participation in the UEFA Champions League. In terms of the net loss, the club posted a loss of £92.2 million, with more than two-thirds of the losses attributable to the UK's increase in corporate tax rates.

Ed Woodward says the worst is over

While addressing Manchester United's annual report, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said that he believes that the worst is over when it comes to COVID resulted in losses. "As we review our financial results, there is little doubt that those 12 months were among the most challenging in the history of Manchester United. While the financial impact from the pandemic is visible, our continued underlying strength is also clear to see, and everyone associated with the club can be proud of the resilience we have shown through these most testing of times," said Woodward.

Our executive vice-chairman has praised the 'amazing atmosphere' with fans returning to Old Trafford

The Manchester United executive vice-chairman also added that the club is working towards recovery and has built a solid foundation for the same. "We said during the depths of the pandemic that the club would emerge in a stronger relative position, and I believe we are now seeing that borne out as we build towards recovery from a very solid foundation," added Woodward.

