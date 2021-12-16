Manchester United’s Fixture Against Brighton & Hove Albion Postponed Owing To COVID Scare

Two days after Manchester United confirmed that their clash against Brentford had been postponed, the Premier League confirmed that the team's game against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend will not take place either. This is the fourth match that has been postponed in the past week.

Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur's clash against Brighton was postponed after eight players and five staff members of Antonio Conte's side tested positive for COVID. There were also reports that Saturday's Championship game between West Bromwich Albion and Reading was also postponed after four defenders of West Brom tested COVID positive.

Premier League put out a detailed statement on Thursday to announce the cancellation of Manchester United's game against Brighton & Hove Albion. The statement reads,

"Manchester United’s fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend has been postponed by the Premier League Board today. It is with regret that this is the fourth Premier League fixture to have been postponed in the past week. While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority. Regarding Manchester United’s game on Saturday, the club continues to have an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within their squad, which has left them unable to field a team for the match at Old Trafford. A significant number of COVID-19 cases led to their game against Brentford FC being called off earlier this week, and today additional positive tests have been confirmed. The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs. It will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club may come into contact with. In light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures. These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time."

