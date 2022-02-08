Manchester United’s Indian Fans To Decide #ILOVEUNITED’s Next Destination

Manchester United’s popular fan event, #ILOVEUNITED returns for its seventh season and will be putting the choice of future event destinations in the hands of the fans. The interactive virtual event will give fans the power to decide which Indian city will host the next live #ILOVEUNITED event. Some of the expected key takeaways are:

World Cup winners Paul Pogba and Jofra Archer to unite for an exclusive in-depth discussion

Scott McTominay will take fans behind the scenes for a ‘Day in the Life’ of a United player

Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh is among a host of star names joining the live event

The continuing restrictions on international travel mean the latest edition of the event, dedicated to serving and celebrating the club’s passionate fanbase in India, will take the form of an interactive virtual experience.

And, as part of the 90-minute pre-match show ahead of the key Premier League meeting with Leeds United on Sunday 20 February, fans will be given the opportunity to vote on which city should host the event next time it is staged on the ground in India.

Six fans from across India will make the case for their city as representatives in the event’s first-ever ‘Fan Panel’, assisted by United’s principal shirt partner TeamViewer, and the audience will be invited to vote for their favourite in the club’s official app.

The cities competing to host the next event are Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore.

Fans all over the world will be able to enjoy the show - as it will be streamed worldwide across Manchester United’s web, app and MUTV channels, Facebook and YouTube. The latest edition will include bespoke local content aimed at the club’s fans in India with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and insight into the first team – as well as special appearances from some familiar faces. Designed for a digital audience, fans will be empowered to interact, ask questions and engage in competitions to win a host of exclusive prizes.

Manchester United’s Director of Partnerships, Sean Jefferson, comments:

“We enjoyed tremendous success last season with the evolution of #ILOVEUNITED from a purely physical event to an interactive virtual experience and we can’t wait to share with fans this latest edition.”

“We recognise the importance of being able to provide our overseas fans with face to face, in-person engagement. As travel restrictions begin to ease, we are looking forward to one day returning to India with a physical #ILOVEUNITED event, and are excited to offer our fans the opportunity to choose the city we visit.”

Fans who register for the event before Tuesday 15th February 2022 will be in with the chance to take part in an exclusive virtual meet-and-greet with United legend Dimitar Berbatov, prior to the main event kick-off. They will also be automatically entered into a competition to win a host of prizes from the club’s commercial partners.