Manchester United's Luke Shaw TROLLED By Burger King On Twitter: 'We Don't Want Him'

An air of mutiny hung over Old Trafford this week. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were fresh off a 2-0 defeat to league leaders and perennial rivals Liverpool. A test against Sean Dyche’s resilient Burnley loomed. That outing, however, proved to be as uneventful as their trip to Anfield. Manchester United succumbed to a scoreline that mirrored the numbers on the red screen hanging at Anfield last weekend. Among the many vocal critics of Manchester United, an unlikely fast-food chain from the US fired what could be labelled as the most interesting shot at one of the Manchester United players.

It's bold of you to assume we would hire Luke Shaw https://t.co/t0fwn6IhRJ — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) January 22, 2020

Burger King lays into Manchester United’s Luke Shaw on Twitter

A Liverpool fan voiced his views regarding the Liverpool-Manchester United match-up ahead of the Red Devils’ trip to Anfield. The Liverpool fan sent out a tweet saying that not only does he want Liverpool to beat Manchester United, he also wants them to send new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to Crystal Palace U-15s and Luke Shaw back to Burger King. Burger King, known for their witty barbs on social media, replied by saying, “It's bold of you to assume we would hire Luke Shaw.”

Luke Shaw’s displays pale in comparison to Liverpool’s full-backs

An interesting statistic emerged from Luke Shaw’s recent showings for Manchester United. Since the start of November, Trent Alexander-Arnold has laid as many Premier League assists as Luke Shaw has in his entire Manchester United career. Luke Shaw has had to battle a number of injuries since his move to Manchester United. However, the left-back is now 24 years of age and has spent over eight seasons in the Premier League. Five of those have been with Manchester United. Trent Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, is currently in his fourth season with Liverpool.

