Manchester United's Paul Pogba Slammed By Scholes After Red Card Vs Liverpool In 5-0 Loss

Manchester United veteran Paul Scholes slammed Paul Pogba for his horrendous performance against arch-rivals Liverpool, in a match where the Red Devils were hammered 5-0 at Old Trafford. Mohamed Salah scored a hattrick on the day, with Diogo Jota and Naby Keita chipping in with a goal each.

Scholes told Premier League Productions that Manchester United will not miss anything even if Pogba does not play again. The French midfielder was guilty of gifting the Reds a fifth goal before he made a disastrous challenge on Keita that resulted in him getting a red card.

Paul Scholes slams Paul Pogba after Manchester United lose 5-0

While speaking to Premier League productions, Paul Scholes said, "Paul Pogba coming on to the pitch at half-time to try to help the team and maybe get a little respectability, tries to stand on the ball, tries to show how strong he is in the middle of the pitch… gives the goal away. Then later on gets sent off with a ridiculous tackle. Now you’re 5-0 down with 10 men. You’d have to think if Ole’s still a manager there, will we see Pogba again in a United shirt?"

Ole is setting his sights on United's next three games in a bid to fight back.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 25, 2021

Pogba returned to Manchester United in 2016 following a staggering £89 million that the club paid Juventus. However, since the past season, Pogba has reportedly stalled on signing a contract extension amidst interest from Real Madrid. Scholes' criticism of Pogba was not done there as he went on to claim that Pogba has çaused mayhem over the last couple of years and has also almost held 'the club to ransom.'

The former Red Devils midfielder said that although Pogba may play again, the club will not miss anything even if he does not. "He’s had numerous chances, he keeps saying he lacks consistency, but that is just [a lack of] discipline and disrespect for your manager and your teammates, what he’s done today," said Scholes.

Scholes believes poor tactics resulted in Manchester United's loss

Although Paul Scholes slammed Paul Pogba, he had more sympathy towards the remainder of the Manchester United team and coach Ole Gunnar Solskjear. While analysing the defeat he said, "I don’t think it was a lack of effort, I think tactically they were set up in a way where this could happen and unfortunately it did happen."