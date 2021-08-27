Manchester United's Solskjaer Tells 'legend Of The Game' Cristiano Ronaldo 'we Are Here'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer broke his silence on the ongoing Cristiano Ronaldo to Man City rumours while addressing a press conference on Friday. Solskjaer insisted that if Ronaldo was always welcome to the Old Trafford if he was keen on returning. As per the latest reports, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is closing in on a deal to sign for Manchester City. The Manchester United boss is unlikely to appreciate such a move as he made his stance clear on what he thinks of ex-Red Devils signing for the 'blue half of Manchester.'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses 'Ronaldo to Man City' rumours

Amidst the ongoing Cristiano Ronaldo to Man City rumours, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer teased that his side could make a late move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. While speaking to the press, Solskjaer said, "Ronaldo is a legend of the club, and the greatest player of all time, if you ask me. I didn’t think he'd leave Juventus. We've always had good communication, and I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him. He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we're here."

Manchester United have been in direct contact with Jorge Mendes since yesterday night for Cristiano Ronaldo comeback. Now board talking about figures of the deal, potential salary & also fee for Juventus. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC



Man United are now “seriously interested” - as Man City too. pic.twitter.com/InVvBKua1J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

After passing a cryptic comment, Solskjaer added that he was not concerned about the speculations surrounding Ronaldo as he was more focused on the players he had at the club. "When you are Messi, Ronaldo, Pogba or Bruno, you have to read a lot about yourself. Let's see what happens with Cristiano, because he is a legend of this club. I don't want to speculate too much on Cristiano. We focus on the ones we have here. I’ve said many times when you’re Man United or (Lionel) Messi, Ronaldo you read a lot about yourself. Cristiano is a legend of this club. I was fortunate to play with him and coach him. Let’s see what happens with Cristiano. Everyone who has played with him has a soft spot for him."

Solskjaer hopes ex-United players will never join Man City

In an interview conducted in April, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that he would question the loyalty of those Manchester United players who would consider joining arch-rivals Manchester City. "When I played for Man United, if a rival club tried to sign me, and I had gone, well where's the loyalty? Loyalty is one of the values I really, really put highly," said Solskjaer. The Red Devils boss passed these remarks when he was asked if his side were keen on making a move for Sergio Aguero, who was departing Manchester City after 10 years.