Manchester United Starlet Mason Greenwood Arrested Over Rape And Physical Assault Charges

England and Manchester United star forward Mason Greenwood has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of rape and physical assault.

Earlier on Sunday, Harriet Robson, Mason Greenwood's girlfriend put up posts on her Instagram handle accusing the 20-year old footballer of sexual assault. In the images that are now viral on social media, one can see several injuries on her lip, thighs and shoulder. Harriet also put up an audio recording in which Mason allegedly forces himself on his girlfriend. Mason Greenwood has not responded to the social media allegations.

Mason Greenwood arrested for sexual assault

As per multiple media reports, A Greater Manchester Police issues a statement which said, "Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. An investigation was launched and following enquiries, we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."

Manchester United issues statement on Mason Greenwood sexual assault

The post by Harriet Robson went viral in no time following which Manchester United issued a statement on the England star stating that the 20-year-old will not play or train while police and the club try to seek clarification around images and an audio file that circulated on social media.

The statement read, "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

Considering the Red Devils' reputation as one of the biggest clubs in the world, it remains to be seen if they take any action against their 20-year-old star forward if he is found guilty of these allegations.