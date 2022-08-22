Manipur CM Biren Singh Hails SC Order On AIFF, Says 'it Will Encourage Football Lovers'

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh has hailed the Supreme Court's decision to scrap the Committee of Administrators (CoA), the panel running Indian football for the past few months. The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the COA to be scrapped and directed the acting Secretary General of AIFF to oversee the day-to-day functioning until fresh elections are held. Biren Singh, while speaking to Republic TV, appreciated the apex court's decision and said it is in the larger interest of Indian football.

"I would like to appreciate the honorable Supreme Court for its timely decisions and the perfect decision in the larger interest of football in India. It will definitely encourage football lovers in India. Once the elections are held within seven days, it will be streamlined by the AIFF also. I congratulate the honorable Supreme Court and salute them," Biren Singh said.

"The Supreme Court is keeping the trust in the present government under the leadership of honorable prime minister Narendra Modi ji. That is the reason why they are interested in investigating the involvement of illegal money and misuse of funds. I would really like to thank the Supreme Court," he added.

FIFA's ban on AIFF

Indian football suffered a big blow earlier this month as FIFA suspended AIFF with immediate effect due to "undue influence" from third parties. This was a reference to the fact that the Supreme Court relieved NCP MP Praful Patel from his post as AIFF president on May 18 as elections hadn't been conducted even as he served three terms of 4 years each at the helm of affairs.

Moreover, it appointed a Committee of Administrators consisting of former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, Justice (retd) AR Dave, and former Indian football team captain Bhaskar Ganguly to manage the AIFF. FIFA had asked for the COA to be scrapped and fresh elections be conducted in July. However, after the COA failed to conduct elections in time, FIFA banned AIFF.

It was mandated to frame the AIFF constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines and conduct elections that were pending for 18 months. If the suspension on AIFF is not rescinded soon, India won't be able to host the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, which was scheduled to be held from October 11-30.

Image: AP